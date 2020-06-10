Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
7008 RAPID RIVER DR
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM
7008 RAPID RIVER DR
7008 Rapid River Dr W
No Longer Available
Location
7008 Rapid River Dr W, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Forest Trails
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home features split bedroom floor plan with formal living room, eat in kitchen off large great room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7008 RAPID RIVER DR have any available units?
7008 RAPID RIVER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7008 RAPID RIVER DR have?
Some of 7008 RAPID RIVER DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7008 RAPID RIVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
7008 RAPID RIVER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 RAPID RIVER DR pet-friendly?
No, 7008 RAPID RIVER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7008 RAPID RIVER DR offer parking?
Yes, 7008 RAPID RIVER DR offers parking.
Does 7008 RAPID RIVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 RAPID RIVER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 RAPID RIVER DR have a pool?
No, 7008 RAPID RIVER DR does not have a pool.
Does 7008 RAPID RIVER DR have accessible units?
No, 7008 RAPID RIVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 RAPID RIVER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 RAPID RIVER DR has units with dishwashers.
