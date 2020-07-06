Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6993 WOODY VINE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6993 WOODY VINE DR
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6993 WOODY VINE DR
6993 Woody Vine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6993 Woody Vine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great lake view! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car attached garage located in desirable Greenbrier at Bartram Park! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have any available units?
6993 WOODY VINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6993 WOODY VINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6993 WOODY VINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6993 WOODY VINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6993 WOODY VINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6993 WOODY VINE DR offers parking.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6993 WOODY VINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6993 WOODY VINE DR has a pool.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have accessible units?
No, 6993 WOODY VINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6993 WOODY VINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6993 WOODY VINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia