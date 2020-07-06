All apartments in Jacksonville
6993 WOODY VINE DR
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

6993 WOODY VINE DR

6993 Woody Vine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6993 Woody Vine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great lake view! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car attached garage located in desirable Greenbrier at Bartram Park! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have any available units?
6993 WOODY VINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6993 WOODY VINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6993 WOODY VINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6993 WOODY VINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6993 WOODY VINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6993 WOODY VINE DR offers parking.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6993 WOODY VINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6993 WOODY VINE DR has a pool.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have accessible units?
No, 6993 WOODY VINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6993 WOODY VINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6993 WOODY VINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6993 WOODY VINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

