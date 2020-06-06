All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6991 Woody Vine Drive

6991 Woody Vine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6991 Woody Vine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Greenbrier - Water view! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 1 car garage located in Greenbrier at Bartram Park. Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.

(RLNE2345076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6991 Woody Vine Drive have any available units?
6991 Woody Vine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6991 Woody Vine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6991 Woody Vine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6991 Woody Vine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6991 Woody Vine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6991 Woody Vine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6991 Woody Vine Drive does offer parking.
Does 6991 Woody Vine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6991 Woody Vine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6991 Woody Vine Drive have a pool?
No, 6991 Woody Vine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6991 Woody Vine Drive have accessible units?
No, 6991 Woody Vine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6991 Woody Vine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6991 Woody Vine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6991 Woody Vine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6991 Woody Vine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
