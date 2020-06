Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features a kitchen that opens up to the dining/family room. Corner lot in Cedar Hills - convenient to many areas of town. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.