Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR
6983 Lafayette Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6983 Lafayette Park Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tiled floors in the living area, open kitchen, computer station in bedroom area, split bedrooms, and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR have any available units?
6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR have?
Some of 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR offers parking.
Does 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR have a pool?
No, 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6983 LAFAYETTE PARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia