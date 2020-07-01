All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 17 2020

6975 Playpark Trail

6975 Playpark Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6975 Playpark Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6975 Playpark Trail have any available units?
6975 Playpark Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6975 Playpark Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6975 Playpark Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6975 Playpark Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6975 Playpark Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6975 Playpark Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6975 Playpark Trail offers parking.
Does 6975 Playpark Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6975 Playpark Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6975 Playpark Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6975 Playpark Trail has a pool.
Does 6975 Playpark Trail have accessible units?
No, 6975 Playpark Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6975 Playpark Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6975 Playpark Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6975 Playpark Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6975 Playpark Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

