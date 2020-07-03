All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6968 Huntington Woods Circle East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6968 Huntington Woods Circle East

6968 E Huntington Woods Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6968 E Huntington Woods Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures and so much more! In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (equivalent to the rent). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-473-0160 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East have any available units?
6968 Huntington Woods Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
6968 Huntington Woods Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East offer parking?
No, 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East have a pool?
No, 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East have accessible units?
No, 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 6968 Huntington Woods Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia