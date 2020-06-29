All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1

6947 Roundleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6947 Roundleaf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have any available units?
6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6947 Roundleaf Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia