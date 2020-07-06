6942 Loris Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72b97be0a8 ---- Beautiful 1648 sq.ft located in Forest Hideaway. This home features open floor plan and front porch. Home has interior laundry, laminate wood plank floors throughout. Granite counters and stainless appliances. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. $500 off your first months rent with a full deposit paid by 09/20! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections