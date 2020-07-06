All apartments in Jacksonville
6942 Loris Ln
6942 Loris Ln

6942 Loris Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6942 Loris Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72b97be0a8 ---- Beautiful 1648 sq.ft located in Forest Hideaway. This home features open floor plan and front porch. Home has interior laundry, laminate wood plank floors throughout. Granite counters and stainless appliances. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. $500 off your first months rent with a full deposit paid by 09/20! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6942 Loris Ln have any available units?
6942 Loris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6942 Loris Ln have?
Some of 6942 Loris Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6942 Loris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6942 Loris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6942 Loris Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6942 Loris Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6942 Loris Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6942 Loris Ln offers parking.
Does 6942 Loris Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6942 Loris Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6942 Loris Ln have a pool?
No, 6942 Loris Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6942 Loris Ln have accessible units?
No, 6942 Loris Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6942 Loris Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6942 Loris Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

