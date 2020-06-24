All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR

6917 Nichols Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6917 Nichols Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
A MUST SEE!!! 3/2 with tons of extras. Nice quiet neighborhood on culdesac. The backyard is great for entertaining with beautiful pavers throughout , a large oak tree for shade,low maintenance lush landscaping, wood and iron Gazebo- great for grilling out with friends, shed for storing lawn equipment etc. Beach like oasis with over sized sand box. This is truly a must see house. Upgrades include wood flooring, crown molding, gutters, sprinkler system, security system etc. With the installation of ''Eshield'' you can count on the cost of your energy bill being less than your neighbors we have seen a 35% drop in our payments. Call one of our professional agents to tour it for yourself. HURRY...It won't last long! .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR have any available units?
6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR have?
Some of 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
