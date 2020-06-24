6917 NICHOLS CREEK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

A MUST SEE!!! 3/2 with tons of extras. Nice quiet neighborhood on culdesac. The backyard is great for entertaining with beautiful pavers throughout , a large oak tree for shade,low maintenance lush landscaping, wood and iron Gazebo- great for grilling out with friends, shed for storing lawn equipment etc. Beach like oasis with over sized sand box. This is truly a must see house. Upgrades include wood flooring, crown molding, gutters, sprinkler system, security system etc. With the installation of ''Eshield'' you can count on the cost of your energy bill being less than your neighbors we have seen a 35% drop in our payments. Call one of our professional agents to tour it for yourself. HURRY...It won't last long! .