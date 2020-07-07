Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
6916 RECREATION TRL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6916 RECREATION TRL
6916 Recreation Trl
No Longer Available
Location
6916 Recreation Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3 BR/2BA on the Westside with bonus room which could be used as office, den, formal dining, or 4th bedroom. Living/dining combo with fireplace. Eating space in kitchen. Laundry room. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL have any available units?
6916 RECREATION TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6916 RECREATION TRL have?
Some of 6916 RECREATION TRL's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6916 RECREATION TRL currently offering any rent specials?
6916 RECREATION TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 RECREATION TRL pet-friendly?
No, 6916 RECREATION TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL offer parking?
Yes, 6916 RECREATION TRL offers parking.
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 RECREATION TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL have a pool?
No, 6916 RECREATION TRL does not have a pool.
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL have accessible units?
No, 6916 RECREATION TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 RECREATION TRL has units with dishwashers.
