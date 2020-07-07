All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6916 RECREATION TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6916 RECREATION TRL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6916 RECREATION TRL

6916 Recreation Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6916 Recreation Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3 BR/2BA on the Westside with bonus room which could be used as office, den, formal dining, or 4th bedroom. Living/dining combo with fireplace. Eating space in kitchen. Laundry room. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 RECREATION TRL have any available units?
6916 RECREATION TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 RECREATION TRL have?
Some of 6916 RECREATION TRL's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 RECREATION TRL currently offering any rent specials?
6916 RECREATION TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 RECREATION TRL pet-friendly?
No, 6916 RECREATION TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL offer parking?
Yes, 6916 RECREATION TRL offers parking.
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 RECREATION TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL have a pool?
No, 6916 RECREATION TRL does not have a pool.
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL have accessible units?
No, 6916 RECREATION TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 RECREATION TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 RECREATION TRL has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia