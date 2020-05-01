All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6915 HAFFORD LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6915 HAFFORD LN

6915 Hafford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6915 Hafford Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 HAFFORD LN have any available units?
6915 HAFFORD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 HAFFORD LN have?
Some of 6915 HAFFORD LN's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 HAFFORD LN currently offering any rent specials?
6915 HAFFORD LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 HAFFORD LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6915 HAFFORD LN is pet friendly.
Does 6915 HAFFORD LN offer parking?
Yes, 6915 HAFFORD LN does offer parking.
Does 6915 HAFFORD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 HAFFORD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 HAFFORD LN have a pool?
No, 6915 HAFFORD LN does not have a pool.
Does 6915 HAFFORD LN have accessible units?
No, 6915 HAFFORD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 HAFFORD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 HAFFORD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
