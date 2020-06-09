All apartments in Jacksonville
6902 PLAYPARK TRL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6902 PLAYPARK TRL

6902 W Playpark Trl · No Longer Available
Location

6902 W Playpark Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have any available units?
6902 PLAYPARK TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6902 PLAYPARK TRL currently offering any rent specials?
6902 PLAYPARK TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 PLAYPARK TRL pet-friendly?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL offer parking?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not offer parking.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have a pool?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not have a pool.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have accessible units?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
