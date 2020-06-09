Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6902 PLAYPARK TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6902 PLAYPARK TRL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6902 PLAYPARK TRL
6902 W Playpark Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6902 W Playpark Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have any available units?
6902 PLAYPARK TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6902 PLAYPARK TRL currently offering any rent specials?
6902 PLAYPARK TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 PLAYPARK TRL pet-friendly?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL offer parking?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not offer parking.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have a pool?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not have a pool.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have accessible units?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6902 PLAYPARK TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6902 PLAYPARK TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia