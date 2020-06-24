All apartments in Jacksonville
69 West 45th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

69 West 45th Street

69 W 45th St · No Longer Available
Location

69 W 45th St, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Freshly painted with new carpet. Large fenced yard. Carport
Freshly painted with new carpet. Large fenced yard. Carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 West 45th Street have any available units?
69 West 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 69 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
69 West 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 69 West 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 69 West 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 69 West 45th Street offers parking.
Does 69 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 West 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 69 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 69 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 69 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 69 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 West 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 West 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 West 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
