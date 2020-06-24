All apartments in Jacksonville
69 W 45TH ST

69 West 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

69 West 45th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

carport
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Nice block home . Freshly painted, new carpet. Big back yard and carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 W 45TH ST have any available units?
69 W 45TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 W 45TH ST have?
Some of 69 W 45TH ST's amenities include carport, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 W 45TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
69 W 45TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 W 45TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 69 W 45TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 69 W 45TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 69 W 45TH ST offers parking.
Does 69 W 45TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 W 45TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 W 45TH ST have a pool?
No, 69 W 45TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 69 W 45TH ST have accessible units?
No, 69 W 45TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 69 W 45TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 W 45TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
