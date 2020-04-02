Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 69 W 45TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
69 W 45TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
69 W 45TH ST
69 East 45th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
69 East 45th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood
Amenities
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice block home . Freshly painted, new carpet. Big back yard and carport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 69 W 45TH ST have any available units?
69 W 45TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 69 W 45TH ST have?
Some of 69 W 45TH ST's amenities include carport, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 69 W 45TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
69 W 45TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 W 45TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 69 W 45TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 69 W 45TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 69 W 45TH ST offers parking.
Does 69 W 45TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 W 45TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 W 45TH ST have a pool?
No, 69 W 45TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 69 W 45TH ST have accessible units?
No, 69 W 45TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 69 W 45TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 W 45TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia