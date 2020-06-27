6860 Skaff Ave Unit 10

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Condo Near JAS - Absolutely beautiful condo! Rich looking wood floors in living area, tile in kitchen and baths. Private balcony. Walk in closets. Neutral colors, new carpet in bedrooms. A must see!



(RLNE3754286)