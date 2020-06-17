6852 WOODY VINE DR

Amenities
Beautiful townhouse for rent! Cul de sac, end-unit with water views from every room & water on 2 sides! Beautifully decorated with hardwood floors throughout the living & kitchen area. French door refrigerator, granite countertops & eat-in nook. Separate dining area & large living area opens thru 3 oversized sliders to screened patio overlooking lake & fountain. Master Suite loaded w/natural light & offers high ceilings, fountain view from 3 large picture windows, garden tub/shower combo finished with designer grade tile, dual vanities loaded with cabinetry storage & large double-hung walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms 2 & 3 are spacious with wall-to-wall closets.