Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

6852 WOODY VINE DR

6852 Woody Vine Drive · (904) 207-1292
Location

6852 Woody Vine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhouse for rent! Cul de sac, end-unit with water views from every room & water on 2 sides! Beautifully decorated with hardwood floors throughout the living & kitchen area. French door refrigerator, granite countertops & eat-in nook. Separate dining area & large living area opens thru 3 oversized sliders to screened patio overlooking lake & fountain. Master Suite loaded w/natural light & offers high ceilings, fountain view from 3 large picture windows, garden tub/shower combo finished with designer grade tile, dual vanities loaded with cabinetry storage & large double-hung walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms 2 & 3 are spacious with wall-to-wall closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6852 WOODY VINE DR have any available units?
6852 WOODY VINE DR has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6852 WOODY VINE DR have?
Some of 6852 WOODY VINE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6852 WOODY VINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6852 WOODY VINE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6852 WOODY VINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6852 WOODY VINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6852 WOODY VINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6852 WOODY VINE DR does offer parking.
Does 6852 WOODY VINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6852 WOODY VINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6852 WOODY VINE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6852 WOODY VINE DR has a pool.
Does 6852 WOODY VINE DR have accessible units?
No, 6852 WOODY VINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6852 WOODY VINE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6852 WOODY VINE DR has units with dishwashers.
