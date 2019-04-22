All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

6837 ROUNDLEAF DR

6837 Roundleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6837 Roundleaf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This amazing 1728 sq ft 3/Bedroom 2.5 Bath town home is located in gated community Greenbrier in beautiful Bartram Park. Convenient to shopping, dining and great schools. Upgrades feature ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and living/dining area, light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances and open to kitchen for perfect family time or entertaining guests. Half bath on downstairs floor. Master suite has cathedral ceiling, lots of windows and large walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity, ceramic tile flooring and upgraded cabinets. Large screened in lanai with private view of nature preserve. Washer and dryer included. One car garage and additional parking in the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR have any available units?
6837 ROUNDLEAF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR have?
Some of 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR currently offering any rent specials?
6837 ROUNDLEAF DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR pet-friendly?
No, 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR offer parking?
Yes, 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR offers parking.
Does 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR have a pool?
No, 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR does not have a pool.
Does 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR have accessible units?
No, 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6837 ROUNDLEAF DR has units with dishwashers.
