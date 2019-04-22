6837 ROUNDLEAF DR

Amenities

This amazing 1728 sq ft 3/Bedroom 2.5 Bath town home is located in gated community Greenbrier in beautiful Bartram Park. Convenient to shopping, dining and great schools. Upgrades feature ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and living/dining area, light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances and open to kitchen for perfect family time or entertaining guests. Half bath on downstairs floor. Master suite has cathedral ceiling, lots of windows and large walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity, ceramic tile flooring and upgraded cabinets. Large screened in lanai with private view of nature preserve. Washer and dryer included. One car garage and additional parking in the driveway.