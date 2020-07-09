All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

6835 GAILLARDIA RD S

6835 South Gaillardia Road · No Longer Available
Location

6835 South Gaillardia Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled three bedroom, one and one half bath. New appliances, paint, carpet, vanities & more... Covered parking and shaded, fenced backyard. Neighborhood has sidewalks. Great family home. Make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S have any available units?
6835 GAILLARDIA RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S have?
Some of 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S currently offering any rent specials?
6835 GAILLARDIA RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S pet-friendly?
No, 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S offer parking?
Yes, 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S offers parking.
Does 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S have a pool?
No, 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S does not have a pool.
Does 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S have accessible units?
No, 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6835 GAILLARDIA RD S has units with dishwashers.

