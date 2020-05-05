All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6835 Candlewood Drive South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6835 Candlewood Drive South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6835 Candlewood Drive South

6835 Candlewood Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6835 Candlewood Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have any available units?
6835 Candlewood Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6835 Candlewood Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
6835 Candlewood Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 Candlewood Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6835 Candlewood Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South offer parking?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have a pool?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have accessible units?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia