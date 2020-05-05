Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6835 Candlewood Drive South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6835 Candlewood Drive South
6835 Candlewood Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Location
6835 Candlewood Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have any available units?
6835 Candlewood Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6835 Candlewood Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
6835 Candlewood Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 Candlewood Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6835 Candlewood Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South offer parking?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have a pool?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have accessible units?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6835 Candlewood Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6835 Candlewood Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
