Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice, Affordable and Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with central heating and air, laundry room inside, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, Garden tub and Double sinks in the master bathroom. Walk in Closest in the master bedroom, Plenty of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen plus a 2 car garage. Located close to shopping, schools, and 15 minutes from NAS Jax. Close to Interstates for easy access to the City of Jacksonville.