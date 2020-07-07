All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6830 Perry St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6830 Perry St.
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

6830 Perry St.

6830 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6830 Perry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room! - 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room. Screened in front porch. Carpet throughout. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Central heat & air. Laundry room with W/D connections. Large backyard with covered deck.

(RLNE4964357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 Perry St. have any available units?
6830 Perry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6830 Perry St. have?
Some of 6830 Perry St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6830 Perry St. currently offering any rent specials?
6830 Perry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 Perry St. pet-friendly?
No, 6830 Perry St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6830 Perry St. offer parking?
No, 6830 Perry St. does not offer parking.
Does 6830 Perry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6830 Perry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 Perry St. have a pool?
No, 6830 Perry St. does not have a pool.
Does 6830 Perry St. have accessible units?
No, 6830 Perry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 Perry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6830 Perry St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia