6830 Perry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Tallulah-North Shore
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room! - 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room. Screened in front porch. Carpet throughout. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Central heat & air. Laundry room with W/D connections. Large backyard with covered deck.
(RLNE4964357)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6830 Perry St. have any available units?
6830 Perry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.