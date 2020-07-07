All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6826 Tom Thumb Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6826 Tom Thumb Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6826 Tom Thumb Dr

6826 Tom Thumb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6826 Tom Thumb Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3537a1095 ---- Welcome home to this large 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Features remodeled kitchen with custom tile floor, tile counter tops and backsplash with updated cabinets and appliances. Vinyl plank and carpet flooring, tile showers, attached laundry room, ceiling fans throughout, and fully fenced yard! Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 Tom Thumb Dr have any available units?
6826 Tom Thumb Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6826 Tom Thumb Dr have?
Some of 6826 Tom Thumb Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 Tom Thumb Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6826 Tom Thumb Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 Tom Thumb Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6826 Tom Thumb Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6826 Tom Thumb Dr offer parking?
No, 6826 Tom Thumb Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6826 Tom Thumb Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6826 Tom Thumb Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 Tom Thumb Dr have a pool?
No, 6826 Tom Thumb Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6826 Tom Thumb Dr have accessible units?
No, 6826 Tom Thumb Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 Tom Thumb Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6826 Tom Thumb Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia