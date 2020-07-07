6826 Tom Thumb Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3537a1095 ---- Welcome home to this large 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Features remodeled kitchen with custom tile floor, tile counter tops and backsplash with updated cabinets and appliances. Vinyl plank and carpet flooring, tile showers, attached laundry room, ceiling fans throughout, and fully fenced yard! Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.