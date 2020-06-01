All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM

681 Chestnut Dr

681 Chestnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

681 Chestnut Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath located in the Brentwood neighborhood. A great value and won't last. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 681 Chestnut Dr have any available units?
681 Chestnut Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 681 Chestnut Dr currently offering any rent specials?
681 Chestnut Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 681 Chestnut Dr pet-friendly?
No, 681 Chestnut Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 681 Chestnut Dr offer parking?
No, 681 Chestnut Dr does not offer parking.
Does 681 Chestnut Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 681 Chestnut Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 681 Chestnut Dr have a pool?
No, 681 Chestnut Dr does not have a pool.
Does 681 Chestnut Dr have accessible units?
No, 681 Chestnut Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 681 Chestnut Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 681 Chestnut Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 681 Chestnut Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 681 Chestnut Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

