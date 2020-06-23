6805 CABALLERO CT

Amenities

Mandarin -Fabulous home has become available in San Jose Acres-close to Bolles HS, San Marco & freeways. Home is available Dec. 1, 2018, so don't miss out! 3 generous sized bedrooms w/hardwood floors, 2 renovated bathrooms, w/double vanities & glass shower doors. All rooms are extremely spacious. Home has an open feeling, tons of windows for natural light. Separate dinning room connects to kitchen. Cabinets galore & all appliances included. Eat-in kitchen space with views to the backyard. Family room wired for surround sound, French doors to access the back yard & covered porch area. Side entry two car garage w/half bath. Yard maintenances included. Only a few minutes from Bolles High school, historic San Marco/downtown. Professionally managed. Make your