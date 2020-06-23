All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6805 CABALLERO CT

6805 Caballero Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6805 Caballero Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mandarin -Fabulous home has become available in San Jose Acres-close to Bolles HS, San Marco & freeways. Home is available Dec. 1, 2018, so don't miss out! 3 generous sized bedrooms w/hardwood floors, 2 renovated bathrooms, w/double vanities & glass shower doors. All rooms are extremely spacious. Home has an open feeling, tons of windows for natural light. Separate dinning room connects to kitchen. Cabinets galore & all appliances included. Eat-in kitchen space with views to the backyard. Family room wired for surround sound, French doors to access the back yard & covered porch area. Side entry two car garage w/half bath. Yard maintenances included. Only a few minutes from Bolles High school, historic San Marco/downtown. Professionally managed. Make your

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 CABALLERO CT have any available units?
6805 CABALLERO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 CABALLERO CT have?
Some of 6805 CABALLERO CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 CABALLERO CT currently offering any rent specials?
6805 CABALLERO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 CABALLERO CT pet-friendly?
No, 6805 CABALLERO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6805 CABALLERO CT offer parking?
Yes, 6805 CABALLERO CT offers parking.
Does 6805 CABALLERO CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 CABALLERO CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 CABALLERO CT have a pool?
No, 6805 CABALLERO CT does not have a pool.
Does 6805 CABALLERO CT have accessible units?
No, 6805 CABALLERO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 CABALLERO CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6805 CABALLERO CT does not have units with dishwashers.
