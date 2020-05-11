Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6804 CHERBOURG AVE N
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:16 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6804 CHERBOURG AVE N
6804 North Cherbourg Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6804 North Cherbourg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No petsNo smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have any available units?
6804 CHERBOURG AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
6804 CHERBOURG AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N offer parking?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have a pool?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have accessible units?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia