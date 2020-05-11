All apartments in Jacksonville
6804 CHERBOURG AVE N
6804 CHERBOURG AVE N

6804 North Cherbourg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6804 North Cherbourg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No petsNo smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have any available units?
6804 CHERBOURG AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
6804 CHERBOURG AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N offer parking?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have a pool?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have accessible units?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 CHERBOURG AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
