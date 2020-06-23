All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 679 HERMAN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
679 HERMAN ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

679 HERMAN ST

679 Herman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

679 Herman Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 HERMAN ST have any available units?
679 HERMAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 679 HERMAN ST have?
Some of 679 HERMAN ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 HERMAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
679 HERMAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 HERMAN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 679 HERMAN ST is pet friendly.
Does 679 HERMAN ST offer parking?
No, 679 HERMAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 679 HERMAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 HERMAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 HERMAN ST have a pool?
No, 679 HERMAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 679 HERMAN ST have accessible units?
No, 679 HERMAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 679 HERMAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 679 HERMAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia