6771 ARCHING BRANCH CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in GATED COMMUNITY in Bartram area. Stainless steel appliances, GE full size washer & dryer, screened in porch which backs up to preserve for privacy. Ready for move in January.