2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in GATED COMMUNITY in Bartram area. Stainless steel appliances, GE full size washer & dryer, screened in porch which backs up to preserve for privacy. Ready for move in January.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6771 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have any available units?
6771 ARCHING BRANCH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.