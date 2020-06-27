All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR

6769 Arching Branch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6769 Arching Branch Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful 1248 square feet, two story Preserve View townhome in a desirable gated community of Bartram Park. Two upstairs master suites with private bathrooms and a half bathroom downstairs for guests. Upstairs laundry room includes washer and dryer. Fantastic amenities include swimming pool, fitness center and on site area to wash and vacuum your vehicle. Renters insurance required.m=w1eRmEU2j9X&mls=1 Fantastic townhome 2x 2.5 , 1248 SqFt. in Bartram Park area gated community! This lovely two story unit features two master suites, each with its own bathroom attached and a half bath downstairs for your guests.See the 3D virtual tour next to the pictures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have any available units?
6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have?
Some of 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR offer parking?
No, 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR has a pool.
Does 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have accessible units?
No, 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR has units with dishwashers.
