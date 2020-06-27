6769 ARCHING BRANCH CIR

Amenities

Beautiful 1248 square feet, two story Preserve View townhome in a desirable gated community of Bartram Park. Two upstairs master suites with private bathrooms and a half bathroom downstairs for guests. Upstairs laundry room includes washer and dryer. Fantastic amenities include swimming pool, fitness center and on site area to wash and vacuum your vehicle. Renters insurance required.m=w1eRmEU2j9X&mls=1 Fantastic townhome 2x 2.5 , 1248 SqFt. in Bartram Park area gated community! This lovely two story unit features two master suites, each with its own bathroom attached and a half bath downstairs for your guests.See the 3D virtual tour next to the pictures