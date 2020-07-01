All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N

6750 Epping Forest Way North · No Longer Available
Location

6750 Epping Forest Way North, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful unit on the ground floor with breathtaking view of the formal gardens and marina of the yacht club. Travertine floors throughout the unit. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and Bosch appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N have any available units?
6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N have?
Some of 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N offers parking.
Does 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N have a pool?
No, 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N does not have a pool.
Does 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N have accessible units?
No, 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N has units with dishwashers.

