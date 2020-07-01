6750 Epping Forest Way North, Jacksonville, FL 32217 San Jose Forest
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful unit on the ground floor with breathtaking view of the formal gardens and marina of the yacht club. Travertine floors throughout the unit. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and Bosch appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N have any available units?
6750 EPPING FOREST WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.