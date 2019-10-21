6732 Heidi Rd.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9efa7db089 ---- Comfortable and clean Fort Caroline beauty offers 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath with beautiful wood work throughout, open living room with wood floors, cozy family den with a vintage cast iron fireplace, kitchen with all white appliances and brand new counter tops, bathroom is updated with new tub and shower, back yard is fully fenced and partially shaded with mature trees. Conveniently located to Jacksonville University, Parks and Minutes to St. Johns River. A MUST SEE! Call Wendy Rodgers for information. (904) 513-1003