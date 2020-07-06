Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6729 Morse Glen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6729 Morse Glen Ln
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6729 Morse Glen Ln
6729 Morse Glen Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6729 Morse Glen Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 House for renr - Property Id: 173230
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173230p
Property Id 173230
(RLNE5284661)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6729 Morse Glen Ln have any available units?
6729 Morse Glen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6729 Morse Glen Ln have?
Some of 6729 Morse Glen Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6729 Morse Glen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6729 Morse Glen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6729 Morse Glen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6729 Morse Glen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6729 Morse Glen Ln offer parking?
No, 6729 Morse Glen Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6729 Morse Glen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6729 Morse Glen Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6729 Morse Glen Ln have a pool?
No, 6729 Morse Glen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6729 Morse Glen Ln have accessible units?
No, 6729 Morse Glen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6729 Morse Glen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6729 Morse Glen Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia