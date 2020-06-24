All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

6726 Rolling Stream Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Forest Trails

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 15th of Mar, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 03/15/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 8071817001

Address - 6726 ROLLING STREAM DR JACKSONVILLE, FL 32219

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2HxT3DX

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1238 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Jacksonville, FL is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: Above and Beyond Realty LLC
Broker Name: Irma Lubin
Contact Number: (904)-442-6200
Email Address: aboveandbeyond07@gmail.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2HxT3DX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6726 Rolling Stream Dr have any available units?
6726 Rolling Stream Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6726 Rolling Stream Dr have?
Some of 6726 Rolling Stream Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6726 Rolling Stream Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6726 Rolling Stream Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 Rolling Stream Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6726 Rolling Stream Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6726 Rolling Stream Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6726 Rolling Stream Dr offers parking.
Does 6726 Rolling Stream Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6726 Rolling Stream Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 Rolling Stream Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6726 Rolling Stream Dr has a pool.
Does 6726 Rolling Stream Dr have accessible units?
No, 6726 Rolling Stream Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 Rolling Stream Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6726 Rolling Stream Dr has units with dishwashers.
