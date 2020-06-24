All apartments in Jacksonville
6725 Wurn Park Court
6725 Wurn Park Court

6725 Wurn Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6725 Wurn Park Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
-

(RLNE4764242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 Wurn Park Court have any available units?
6725 Wurn Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6725 Wurn Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Wurn Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Wurn Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 6725 Wurn Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6725 Wurn Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 6725 Wurn Park Court offers parking.
Does 6725 Wurn Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Wurn Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Wurn Park Court have a pool?
No, 6725 Wurn Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Wurn Park Court have accessible units?
No, 6725 Wurn Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Wurn Park Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6725 Wurn Park Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6725 Wurn Park Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6725 Wurn Park Court does not have units with air conditioning.
