All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209

6703 West Virginia Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6703 West Virginia Court, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 120824

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 PETS ARE WELCOME!!!
Charming recently renovated 4 bedrooms and 2/1 baths!
Large back yard
House is move in ready.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Tenant responsible for Front/Back Yard lawn
WE ASK FOR FIRST MONTH $925.00 AND DEPOSIT $925.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/120824p
Property Id 120824

(RLNE5170618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 have any available units?
6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 have?
Some of 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 currently offering any rent specials?
6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 is pet friendly.
Does 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 offer parking?
No, 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 does not offer parking.
Does 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 have a pool?
No, 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 does not have a pool.
Does 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 have accessible units?
No, 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia