6703 West Virginia Court, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Carver Manor
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 120824
CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 PETS ARE WELCOME!!! Charming recently renovated 4 bedrooms and 2/1 baths! Large back yard House is move in ready. Tenant responsible for all utilities Tenant responsible for Front/Back Yard lawn WE ASK FOR FIRST MONTH $925.00 AND DEPOSIT $925.00 Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/120824p Property Id 120824
(RLNE5170618)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 have any available units?
6703 W Virginia Ct Fl 32209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.