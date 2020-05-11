Rent Calculator
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM
6702 BRANDEMERE RD S
6702 Brandemere Road South
·
No Longer Available
Location
6702 Brandemere Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 2 Bathroom Patio home/combination Living and Dining rooms-Ceramic Tile/AC-Kitchen equipped-Patio-Off street Parking/NO PETS***No Smoking in Unit***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S have any available units?
6702 BRANDEMERE RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S have?
Some of 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S currently offering any rent specials?
6702 BRANDEMERE RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S pet-friendly?
No, 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S offer parking?
Yes, 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S offers parking.
Does 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S have a pool?
No, 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S does not have a pool.
Does 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S have accessible units?
No, 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 BRANDEMERE RD S does not have units with dishwashers.
