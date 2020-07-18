All apartments in Jacksonville
6700 BOWDEN RD
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

6700 BOWDEN RD

6700 Bowden Road · (904) 737-0035
Location

6700 Bowden Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southpoint

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1607 sqft

Amenities

This beautiful home is located in the gated community of Pottsburg Crossing. Click on 3D Tour to see inside! Features include three large bedrooms, two and one half baths, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, and an over-sized one car garage. A courtesy washer and dryer are included. This community has a pool and is located less than 10 minutes to St. Johns Town Center, St. Vincent's Hospital, and easily accessible to Downtown. Call Today! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 BOWDEN RD have any available units?
6700 BOWDEN RD has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 BOWDEN RD have?
Some of 6700 BOWDEN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 BOWDEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
6700 BOWDEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 BOWDEN RD pet-friendly?
No, 6700 BOWDEN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6700 BOWDEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 6700 BOWDEN RD offers parking.
Does 6700 BOWDEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6700 BOWDEN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 BOWDEN RD have a pool?
Yes, 6700 BOWDEN RD has a pool.
Does 6700 BOWDEN RD have accessible units?
No, 6700 BOWDEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 BOWDEN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 BOWDEN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
