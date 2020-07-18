6700 BOWDEN RD

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful home is located in the gated community of Pottsburg Crossing. Click on 3D Tour to see inside! Features include three large bedrooms, two and one half baths, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, and an over-sized one car garage. A courtesy washer and dryer are included. This community has a pool and is located less than 10 minutes to St. Johns Town Center, St. Vincent's Hospital, and easily accessible to Downtown. Call Today! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification.