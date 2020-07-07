Rent Calculator
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:42 PM
6695 White Blossom Circle
No Longer Available
Location
6695 White Blossom Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 2 bedroom plus a den which can be used as 3rd bedroom. 200 SQ foot patio. High ceiling. Very nice split floor plan, end unit, on the 2nd floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have any available units?
6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have?
Some of 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offer parking?
No, 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR has a pool.
Does 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have accessible units?
No, 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6695 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
