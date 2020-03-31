All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

669 HERMAN ST

669 Herman Street · No Longer Available
Location

669 Herman Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 HERMAN ST have any available units?
669 HERMAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 HERMAN ST have?
Some of 669 HERMAN ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 HERMAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
669 HERMAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 HERMAN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 HERMAN ST is pet friendly.
Does 669 HERMAN ST offer parking?
No, 669 HERMAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 669 HERMAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 HERMAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 HERMAN ST have a pool?
No, 669 HERMAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 669 HERMAN ST have accessible units?
No, 669 HERMAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 669 HERMAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 669 HERMAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
