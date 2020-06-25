667 Cherry Bark Drive North

Amenities

pet friendly

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.