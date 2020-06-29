All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6653 ALMOND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6653 ALMOND AVE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

6653 ALMOND AVE

6653 Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6653 Almond Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed home. Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections.Application can be made online. First Month and security to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6653 ALMOND AVE have any available units?
6653 ALMOND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6653 ALMOND AVE have?
Some of 6653 ALMOND AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6653 ALMOND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6653 ALMOND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6653 ALMOND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6653 ALMOND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6653 ALMOND AVE offer parking?
No, 6653 ALMOND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6653 ALMOND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6653 ALMOND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6653 ALMOND AVE have a pool?
No, 6653 ALMOND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6653 ALMOND AVE have accessible units?
No, 6653 ALMOND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6653 ALMOND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6653 ALMOND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia