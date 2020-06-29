6653 ALMOND AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed home. Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections.Application can be made online. First Month and security to move in.