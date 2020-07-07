All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

6652 Kinlock Dr

6652 Kinlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6652 Kinlock Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Carver Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc8abb9020 ----
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease. Ready for you to move in! Features beautiful kitchen cabinets, appliances, washer/dryer connections, & a spacious back yard. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6652 Kinlock Dr have any available units?
6652 Kinlock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6652 Kinlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6652 Kinlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6652 Kinlock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6652 Kinlock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6652 Kinlock Dr offer parking?
No, 6652 Kinlock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6652 Kinlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6652 Kinlock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6652 Kinlock Dr have a pool?
No, 6652 Kinlock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6652 Kinlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 6652 Kinlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6652 Kinlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6652 Kinlock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6652 Kinlock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6652 Kinlock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

