Jacksonville, FL
665 IVY ST
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:06 PM

665 IVY ST

665 Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

665 Ivy Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed home. Features A/C, fridge, stove , fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and bath. Application can be made online. First Month and Security Deposit to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 IVY ST have any available units?
665 IVY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 IVY ST have?
Some of 665 IVY ST's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 IVY ST currently offering any rent specials?
665 IVY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 IVY ST pet-friendly?
No, 665 IVY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 665 IVY ST offer parking?
No, 665 IVY ST does not offer parking.
Does 665 IVY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 IVY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 IVY ST have a pool?
No, 665 IVY ST does not have a pool.
Does 665 IVY ST have accessible units?
No, 665 IVY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 665 IVY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 IVY ST does not have units with dishwashers.

