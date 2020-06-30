Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed home. Features A/C, fridge, stove , fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and bath. Application can be made online. First Month and Security Deposit to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 665 IVY ST have any available units?
665 IVY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.