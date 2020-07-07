All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6649 Osceola St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6649 Osceola St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

6649 Osceola St

6649 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6649 Osceola Street, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Picketville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
new construction
***NEW CONSTRUCTION*** 3/2 NORTHSIDE HOME - New Construction, 3/2 house. Paver driveway leads to an open concept home featuring high ceilings, 5 tall baseboards, vinyl plank wood-look flooring, W/D connections, carport, covered back porch, bore well, septic tank, and central HVAC. The beautiful, spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of room to cook!

Schedule your showing now as this wont last long!

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5202448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6649 Osceola St have any available units?
6649 Osceola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6649 Osceola St have?
Some of 6649 Osceola St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6649 Osceola St currently offering any rent specials?
6649 Osceola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6649 Osceola St pet-friendly?
No, 6649 Osceola St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6649 Osceola St offer parking?
Yes, 6649 Osceola St offers parking.
Does 6649 Osceola St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6649 Osceola St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6649 Osceola St have a pool?
No, 6649 Osceola St does not have a pool.
Does 6649 Osceola St have accessible units?
No, 6649 Osceola St does not have accessible units.
Does 6649 Osceola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6649 Osceola St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia