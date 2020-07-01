All apartments in Jacksonville
6644 GEORGIA JACK DR
6644 GEORGIA JACK DR

6644 Georgia Jack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6644 Georgia Jack Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 home with a waterfront view! Breakfast Bar! Fireplace! and Screen Patio! After a long day, you can sit on your patio and watch the sunset with the lake reflecting the sun rays. Property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR have any available units?
6644 GEORGIA JACK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR have?
Some of 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR currently offering any rent specials?
6644 GEORGIA JACK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR pet-friendly?
No, 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR offer parking?
Yes, 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR offers parking.
Does 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR have a pool?
No, 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR does not have a pool.
Does 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR have accessible units?
No, 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6644 GEORGIA JACK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

