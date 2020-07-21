All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:06 PM

6643 Autumn Bluff Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6643 Autumn Bluff Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane have any available units?
6643 Autumn Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6643 Autumn Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane offer parking?
No, 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane has a pool.
Does 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6643 Autumn Bluff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
