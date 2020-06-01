All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

6642 SUNSET DR

6642 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6642 Sunset Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick bungalow on a large corner lot. Original hardwood floors throughout. Open concept layout with a formal dining room and enclosed sun room. Washer & dryer included. Two single car garages and fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 SUNSET DR have any available units?
6642 SUNSET DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6642 SUNSET DR have?
Some of 6642 SUNSET DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6642 SUNSET DR currently offering any rent specials?
6642 SUNSET DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 SUNSET DR pet-friendly?
No, 6642 SUNSET DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6642 SUNSET DR offer parking?
Yes, 6642 SUNSET DR offers parking.
Does 6642 SUNSET DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6642 SUNSET DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 SUNSET DR have a pool?
No, 6642 SUNSET DR does not have a pool.
Does 6642 SUNSET DR have accessible units?
No, 6642 SUNSET DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 SUNSET DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6642 SUNSET DR does not have units with dishwashers.
