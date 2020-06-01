Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick bungalow on a large corner lot. Original hardwood floors throughout. Open concept layout with a formal dining room and enclosed sun room. Washer & dryer included. Two single car garages and fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6642 SUNSET DR have any available units?
6642 SUNSET DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.