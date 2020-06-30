All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:04 AM

6639 LESLIE OAKS LN

6639 Leslie Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6639 Leslie Oaks Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Deposits only!! No rent due if you start your lease in December till January 1st.Leslie Oaks Lane is a quiet cul-de-sac street just north of the Oakleaf Shopping Center on Old Middleburg Road. This home offers a large open floor living room and kitchen space, nice stainless steel appliances package for the kitchen that is open to the living room. Sliding glass door into the backyard. Formal dining off the entry, inside laundry room off kitchen, Plus large private master suite, with walk-in closet, double vanity sink, enjoy a soak in the garden tub or step in the separate shower. Large open yard, 2 car garage. Fresh Paint in the neutral wall color and neutral flooring carpets throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN have any available units?
6639 LESLIE OAKS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN have?
Some of 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN currently offering any rent specials?
6639 LESLIE OAKS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN pet-friendly?
No, 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN offer parking?
Yes, 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN offers parking.
Does 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN have a pool?
No, 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN does not have a pool.
Does 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN have accessible units?
No, 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6639 LESLIE OAKS LN has units with dishwashers.

