6639 LESLIE OAKS LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Deposits only!! No rent due if you start your lease in December till January 1st.Leslie Oaks Lane is a quiet cul-de-sac street just north of the Oakleaf Shopping Center on Old Middleburg Road. This home offers a large open floor living room and kitchen space, nice stainless steel appliances package for the kitchen that is open to the living room. Sliding glass door into the backyard. Formal dining off the entry, inside laundry room off kitchen, Plus large private master suite, with walk-in closet, double vanity sink, enjoy a soak in the garden tub or step in the separate shower. Large open yard, 2 car garage. Fresh Paint in the neutral wall color and neutral flooring carpets throughout.