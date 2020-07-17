All apartments in Jacksonville
6612 Barnes Road South
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

6612 Barnes Road South

6612 Barnes Road South · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6612 Barnes Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Greenfield Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,436

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023707

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1410 square feet of space and hardwood floors. With access to an attached garage, fenced yard, and porch. Minutes away from I-95.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6612 Barnes Road South have any available units?
6612 Barnes Road South has a unit available for $1,436 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6612 Barnes Road South currently offering any rent specials?
6612 Barnes Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 Barnes Road South pet-friendly?
No, 6612 Barnes Road South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6612 Barnes Road South offer parking?
Yes, 6612 Barnes Road South offers parking.
Does 6612 Barnes Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6612 Barnes Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 Barnes Road South have a pool?
No, 6612 Barnes Road South does not have a pool.
Does 6612 Barnes Road South have accessible units?
No, 6612 Barnes Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 Barnes Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6612 Barnes Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6612 Barnes Road South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6612 Barnes Road South does not have units with air conditioning.
